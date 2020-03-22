25,762 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Shares of AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.54. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.