$303.50 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce sales of $303.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $307.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $273.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.