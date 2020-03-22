$40.32 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report $40.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.23 million and the highest is $41.91 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $37.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $177.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.64 million to $179.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $201.62 million, with estimates ranging from $195.84 million to $206.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CIO opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

In other news, COO Gregory Tylee acquired 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,944. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 891,842 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

