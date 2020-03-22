42,352 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

