6,097 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $206.92 and a one year high of $310.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

