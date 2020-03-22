$63.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $63.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.45 million and the lowest is $63.26 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $53.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $273.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $273.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $324.96 million, with estimates ranging from $318.36 million to $330.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 0.73. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

