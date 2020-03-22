7,553 Shares in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MYR Group by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MYR Group stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. MYR Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

