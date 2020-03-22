$77.67 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $77.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the lowest is $75.59 million. LivePerson reported sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $350.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $352.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $428.98 million, with estimates ranging from $413.04 million to $440.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $16.49 on Friday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,185,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,850,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 449,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,183,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,205,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.