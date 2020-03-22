7,873 Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

NYSE LK opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

LK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

