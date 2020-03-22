$79.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $79.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.99 million and the highest is $82.56 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $81.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $316.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $331.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $328.59 million, with estimates ranging from $324.40 million to $334.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,764,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,841,000 after buying an additional 645,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,390,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,367,000 after buying an additional 155,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

