AAR (NYSE:AIR) Trading 1.9% Higher

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.13, 54,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 392,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get AAR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $449.69 million, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $522,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.