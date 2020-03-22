Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.51, approximately 767,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 971,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,284 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

