Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Shares of Adventus Zinc Corp (CVE:ADZN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADZN. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.88.

Adventus Zinc Company Profile (CVE:ADZN)

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

