AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.38. AGNC Investment shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 8,813,234 shares trading hands.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $114,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,471,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,536 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,606 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

