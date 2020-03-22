AgraFlora Organics International (CNSX:AGRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CNSX:AGRA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 266616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268,757.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on AgraFlora Organics International in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.38 price objective for the company.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile (CNSX:AGRA)

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.