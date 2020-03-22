Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIMT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 484,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

