Algold Resources (CVE:ALG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Algold Resources Ltd (CVE:ALG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $974,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Algold Resources Company Profile (CVE:ALG)

Algold Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. The Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometers located in the Tijirit area; the Kneivissat property covering an area of 830 square kilometers; and the Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

