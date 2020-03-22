Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$49.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.56.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$33.00 and a 12 month high of C$46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

