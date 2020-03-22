Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALGT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

