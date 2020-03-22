ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 77,835 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 126,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.37. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.