ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.21

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 64461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $22,945,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 668.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

