Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.