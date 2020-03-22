AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

