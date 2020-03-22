Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €49.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALO. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.95 ($54.59).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €35.60 ($41.40) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.84. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

