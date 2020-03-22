Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ATGFF opened at $8.23 on Friday. Altagas has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

