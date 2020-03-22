Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.88

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 88726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $295.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter acquired 2,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,028.76. Also, Director Brian Dalton acquired 3,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,077.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,492,329.17. Insiders have acquired 13,650 shares of company stock worth $140,282 over the last three months.

Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

