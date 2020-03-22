Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,647 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,744,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 543,244 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365,805 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.