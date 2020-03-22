American Express Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

NYSE:AXP opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

