American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.25

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.25 and last traded at $100.73, with a volume of 2542083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.12.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

