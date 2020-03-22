AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.