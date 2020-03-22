Analysts Anticipate Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.28. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,951,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 1,981,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,934,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,432,613. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

