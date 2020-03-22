Analysts Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. LPL Financial posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year sales of $5.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.