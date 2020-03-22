Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report sales of $887.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $874.30 million to $895.00 million. Terex reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of TEX opened at $14.23 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty purchased 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Terex by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.