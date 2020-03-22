Analysts Expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will report sales of $281.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings. KEMET reported sales of $355.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KEMET.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KEMET in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KEMET by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KEMET by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in KEMET by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 96,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 2,147.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,973 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEM opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.39. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEMET (KEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.