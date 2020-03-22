Analyzing Fastly (FSLY) and Its Peers

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fastly to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fastly alerts:

This table compares Fastly and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -25.30 Fastly Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 4.05

Fastly’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fastly and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2271 10072 17683 952 2.56

Fastly presently has a consensus target price of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.41% -92.83% -5.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fastly beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.