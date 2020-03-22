Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Investec downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.