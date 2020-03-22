ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.25. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 14,238,008 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.83%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.