Aphria (TSE:APHA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aphria (TSE:APHA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price target on Aphria from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

Shares of APHA stock opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.49. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

