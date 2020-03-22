Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

