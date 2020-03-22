AQR Capital Management LLC Has $96.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,565 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $96,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

