Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 236,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 84,395 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,882,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 412,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARNC stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

