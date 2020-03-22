Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce sales of $2.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $12.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $14.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $15.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.94 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $15.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,185,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after purchasing an additional 926,762 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $145.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.