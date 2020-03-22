Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,634 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $99.52 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.31 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

