Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

