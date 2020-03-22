AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,862.14 ($103.42).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 6,891 ($90.65) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion and a PE ratio of 67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,243.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,327.66.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

