Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.