AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.25.

NYSE:AVB opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

