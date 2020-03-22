Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 304,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

AGR stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

