Avista (NYSE:AVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.30

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.30 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 47809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Avista alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $33,713,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,923,000 after purchasing an additional 674,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 482,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avista by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,231 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avista by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.