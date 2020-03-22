Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.66). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Shares of AXSM opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 3.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $109.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

